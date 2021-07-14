Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,395. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LADR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after buying an additional 420,965 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

