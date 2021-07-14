Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 923 ($12.06).

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 622.50 ($8.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 443.93. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a one year high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 643.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

