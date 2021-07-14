Landbox (LAND) 1-Day Volume Tops $145,363.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. Landbox has a market cap of $643,386.41 and approximately $145,363.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 50.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00154083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.17 or 0.99780615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00935232 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

