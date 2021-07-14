Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.15 and last traded at $39.26. 1,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 215,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 101,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 209,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

