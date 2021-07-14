Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.45. 220,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 99,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38.

Largo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.