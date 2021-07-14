Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

