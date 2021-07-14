Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) is one of 862 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Larimar Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A -$42.48 million -3.06 Larimar Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.69 million -2.23

Larimar Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics. Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Larimar Therapeutics Competitors 4687 17820 39197 769 2.58

Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.39%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.22%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -43.83% Larimar Therapeutics Competitors -2,689.27% -115.29% -27.97%

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics rivals beat Larimar Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

