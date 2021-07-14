Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RILY opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.70%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

