Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $366,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $712.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

