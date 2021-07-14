Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,991,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,984,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

