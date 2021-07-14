Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after acquiring an additional 349,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 78,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

