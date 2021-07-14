Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 28,700 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $580,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 6,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,946. The company has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lazydays by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lazydays by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.