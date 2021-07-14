Leagh Erin Turner Sells 4,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $342,440.00.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,616.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.87. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after buying an additional 95,020 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $280,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.