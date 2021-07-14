Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading Down 0.9%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 5.95% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.