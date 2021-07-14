Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Insider Sells $11,761,815.10 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 438,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $11,761,815.10.

NYSE:LESL opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

