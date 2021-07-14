Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,296 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $1,005,660.08. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,928 shares of company stock worth $20,885,670. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $48,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

