LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.

LGIH opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

