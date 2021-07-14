LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $183.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $4,576,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 15.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

