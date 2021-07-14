Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of USA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 35,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,110. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

