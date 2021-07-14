LifeStance Health Group (NYSE:LFST) Trading Down 8.3%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:LFST)’s share price fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.69. 11,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,041,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Jeffrey Crisan sold 487,391 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $8,290,520.91. Also, insider Summit Partners L. P sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.