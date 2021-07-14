LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,735.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $16.82 million and approximately $39,735.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00853308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005343 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,044,795,865 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,828,322 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.