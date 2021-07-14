LINKA Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $2.33 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00855101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005409 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

