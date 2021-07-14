Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.64 and last traded at C$19.62. Approximately 541,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 762,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.85.

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$28.50) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a current ratio of 98.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -45.91.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

