Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Livent by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. Livent has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

