loanDepot, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE:LDI opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

