Loop Capital Increases Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $54.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMBL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $130,605,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

