Lor Inc Sells 350,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,014,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of RES opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RPC by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

