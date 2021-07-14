Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 28.20 ($0.37). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 21,945 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.88. The company has a market cap of £106.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.