LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 27,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.98. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

