Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.82. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 8,688 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUB. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

