Luis G. Marconi Sells 6,725 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $327,776.50.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

