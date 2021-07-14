Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading 3.3% Higher

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $384.33 and last traded at $382.88. 47,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 904,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

