Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNEGY stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.