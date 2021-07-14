Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Short Interest Update

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on LNEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNEGY opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.