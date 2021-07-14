Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNMF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LUNMF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

