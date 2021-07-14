Lyell Immunopharma (NYSE:LYEL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NYSE:LYEL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $16.71. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 3,167 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Cathy Friedman acquired 17,648 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,016.00.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NYSE:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.