Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $426,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

