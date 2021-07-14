Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.94

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 9121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 847,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,776,000 after buying an additional 545,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 361,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

