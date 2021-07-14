Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Down 95.8% in June

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 317,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MFNC opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 153,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

