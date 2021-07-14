Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 36,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $203,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

