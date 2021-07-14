Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

