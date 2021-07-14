Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Douglas S. Knopper Sells 10,200 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $334,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,806.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MGNI traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 68,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,132. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

