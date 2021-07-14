Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in C3.ai by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $5,143,607.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 480,636 shares in the company, valued at $28,492,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $4,085,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,746,127 shares of company stock worth $297,443,831 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

