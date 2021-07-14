Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.