Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $436,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $161.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $162.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,118 shares of company stock valued at $59,227,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

