Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 9,188 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Upwork by 301.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

UPWK opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

