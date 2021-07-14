Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28.

