Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 204,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,480. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

