Manish Potti Sells 68,185 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $604,119.10.

Shares of NYSE OCGN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,801,398. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

