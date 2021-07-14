Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 153,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,366,443 shares.The stock last traded at $19.41 and had previously closed at $19.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

